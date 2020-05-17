Farrah Abraham starred in her daughter's TikTok video. Look at what the ladies are doing!
© Instagram / Farrah Abraham

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-17 20:24:43

Farrah Abraham has recently shared a cute video on her official Twitter page. She's dancing together with her friend and daughter Sophia.

The celebrity used to be the star of the popular television series «Teen Mom» when she was pregnant with her daughter at the age of seventeen. Farrah Abraham has the same name as the actress from the series «Charlie's Angels», Farrah Fawcett. The latter died in 2009 of anal cancer.

Farrah Abraham
© Instagram / Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham has posted a video in which she's dancing together with her friend, Lindsey Pelas, and 10-year old daughter Sophia. Sophia is singing nicely too! She is so big already! Farrah is wearing a sexy red dress that emphasizes her perfect shape and breasts. She's also having black rubber gloves on her palms.


These days, Farrah Abraham wished a happy birthday to her friend, Enes Kanter, a well-known NBA basketball player. In the live conversation with him, she thanked the star and his team mates for everything they are doing for the world! Abraham encouraged everyone to sign the Change.org «You Are My Hope» petition.

