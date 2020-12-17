© Instagram / Farrah Abraham





Farrah Abraham has released a new video with her daughter. Check it out right now!





Farrah Abraham has announced on Instagram that her «Gingle Bellrock» video is already available on YouTube. It features her little daughter and is definitely worth watching.

Farrah Abraham is a star who became famous due to the television series «Teen Mom» in which the celebrity shared her experience of being pregnant at 17. Although she was on a different version of «Teen Mom» Farrah has become a close friend to Jenelle. Despite being a well-known model, writer, singer, and reality television personality, Farrah Abraham has managed to earn only $1 million of net worth. The celebrity has got a funny account on OnlyFans. It is obvious that Farrah loves her daughter, Sophia Abraham, very much, as she makes so many videos with the girl online.

© Instagram / Farrah Abraham





Recently, Farrah Abraham has shared a short video made from a number of photos on her Instagram page. The star is depicted in all the photos along with her daughter while wearing nice Christmas costumes. The girls are looking forward to Christmas. According to Farrah's caption, their «Jingle Bellrock» official music can be watched on their YouTube channel. Farrah Abraham wishes everyone happy holidays. She says, «even if the world feels upside down keep rocking»!

It seems Farrah Abraham started to believe in God, which is quite surprising. In her fresh message on Twitter sho wrote, «I give it to God, when all you see are people acting out of hate, injustice, lies, segregation, twisting truths». She is talking about a bad reality television show which hurts other people.