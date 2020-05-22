Finn Wolfhard showed his best friend. You'll never guess who it is!

© Instagram / Finn Wolfhard





Finn Wolfhard showed his best friend.





Finn Wolfhard has recently presented his best friend on his official Instagram page. Let's watch the sweetest video with the actor ever!

Netflix television series «Stranger Things» has become very popular among viewers of all ages. Finn's fans have rumored that he might be dating his co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, but it is not true. Millie has declared in her fresh interview that she has no boyfriend at all. Wolfhard has been known for his close friendship with the 2017 horror film «It» co-star, Jack Dylan Grazer; however, he is not his best friend.

In his recent post on Instagram, Finn Wolfhard has shown his best friend that he takes with him wherever he goes. It's his guitar, a Gibson guitar. He bought it in Tokyo, Japan. He loves it very much because it sounds incredible. It is kind of an old military guitar from 60-s.

Everyone is looking forward to the Season 4 of «Stranger Things». Its release was planned for December 2020 but due to the pandemic it will probably be postponed till 2021. Let's take a look at some secrets of this series!