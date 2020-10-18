© Instagram / Finn Wolfhard





Finn Wolfhard revealed what irritates him and what brand of clothes he prefers





Finn Wolfhard has recently opened up some more interesting facts about his clothing preferences and unpleasant things during trips on Instagram. Let's find out them right now!

Finn Wolfhard is known for his heroic role of Mike Wheeler in the scary television series «Stranger Things» in which he co-starred Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp and other actors. At the age of 14, Finn Wolfhard acted as Richie Tozier in the 2017 horror film «It», while Jack Dylan Grazer performed the role of Eddie Kaspbrak. However, Finn did not appear in «It Chapter Two».

© Instagram / Finn Wolfhard





The celebrity regularly leaves informative messages to his fans on Instagram. This time, he revealed that he likes Gucci clothes. In the photo, Finn is having this brand travel fit and claims that he trusts it completely. At the same time, he gets very irritated when followed by paparazzi while traveling. His caption to the photo says, «People may not be traveling as much but trust the paparazzi to be on post - shout out to the dudes at LAX who did their jobs respectfully and safely».

Finn Wolfhard's fans thank him for supporting Armenia and speaking up against Azerbaijani terrorism towards this country. They appreciate the actor a lot and ask him not to pay attention to the Azeri bots who offend him online. Finn Wolfhard has recently justified his message on social networks saying that he «simply uploaded a story with the Armenian emoji since his friend is Armenian».