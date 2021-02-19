© Instagram / Finn Wolfhard





Finn Wolfhard reveals the details of Stranger Things season 4





Finn Wolfhard, best known for his role as Mike on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, recently appeared on CBC Listen and gave fans some details on Season 4. The actor claims that the series will become even darker than before, reports Complex.

«In fact, I will say that in the third season, I thought it was the darkest season ever. But in fact, Season 4 is the darkest season in history so far, «said Finn Wolfhard. Earlier, Gaten Matarazzo, known for his role as Dustin, confirmed Finn's words in an interview with US Weekly.

«I think this is the worst season of the three previous ones. I like him because it is interesting to shoot him, «the actor says.

On Valentine's Day last year, the creators of the series released a short video called «From Russia with Love.» The video shows that Hopper is still alive, but somehow ended up in a POW camp in Russia.

The pandemic forced the creators of the series to suspend production of Stranger Things early last year. Executive Producer Sean Levy said the free time gave the Duffer brothers the opportunity to refine the script and make the show even more fun and scarier.