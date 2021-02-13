© Instagram / Florence Pugh





Florence Pugh becomes a killer robot in Apple's new movie





Florence Pugh starred in the science fiction film Dolly, which is being developed by Apple. The picture has not yet received the green light, as it requires revision of the script and the director, but the project has already interested several potential studios.

The screenplay will be directed by Vanessa Taylor («The Shape of Water») and Drew Pearce («Iron Man 3»).

It is known that the plot revolves around a robot that kills its owner. As a result, she publicly declares that she is innocent and demands a lawyer.

The tape has been described as a mixture of forensic drama and science fiction. The plot is based on the story of the same name by Elizabeth Bear.