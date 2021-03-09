© Instagram / Florence Pugh





Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman will be removed in the movie Zach Braff "good man"





Oscar-winning Morgan Freeman and British actress Florence Pugh, best known for Solstice and Little Women, will star in The Good Man. This was reported by Deadline.

The film will be staged by director and actor Zach Braff («Clinic», «Land of Gardens», «Leaving Nicely»). He will write the script. The film tells about the relationship Ellison, implicated in a deadly accident with her future father.

«Good man,» will be the second joint project for Braff and Freeman: Freeman in 2016 played a major role in the comedy Braff «Leaving beautiful.» It is not yet known when the new film will be released by filmmakers.

Financing pattern will CAA Media Finance. Rocket Science will present the tape at the upcoming virtual Berlin film market. Who will become the producers of «Good Man» is not reported.