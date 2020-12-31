Frank Sinatra is still alive! Learn the details immediately!

© Instagram / Frank Sinatra





Frank Sinatra is known to be dead but there is evidence he's still in this world. Let's check it out!

Frank Sinatra composed hundreds of songs within his music career and despite the fact he died 22 years ago, his songs are still listened to. It's no surprise - Sinatra was a unique personality in the singing industry and had an unbelievable talent. Two years ago, Frank Sinatra's old song «My Way» was remastered. Frank Sinatra was in a friendly relationship with singer Dean Martin and even sang a few songs with him. Frank Sinatra was officially married four times. His wives included Nancy Barbato, Ava Gardner, Mia Farrow and Barbara Sinatra. The singer had three children with his first wife, Nancy Sinatra. In 2013, Farrow said that Frank Sinatra might be the father of her child born in 1987 but two years later she said it was not true.

In the fresh message on the official Frank Sinatra's Instagram page, it is said that the previous year was productive for the singer. He has been listened to by over forty million of people from 92 countries. If Frank Sinatra were alive he would be thankful to all of his fans around the world for bringing his music into their lives. Many of Frank's followers on the network openly declared that Sinatra was their number 1 artist for them within the last several years. They are honored to be in the top of his listeners. Frank Sinatra is truly a legendary singer!

Frank Sinatra will live in the hearts of his fans forever. You can listen to his greatest hits right now!