© Instagram / Freddie Mercury





The girl showed an old photo of her father, in which he is with Freddie Mercury. Queen fans are jealous.





Tiktokersha shared an old photo of her father, but the attention of the audience was attracted by the legendary musician standing next to the man. And people envy him, because very few people managed to get a picture with Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury. But now, thanks to the girl's video, they know what and in what quantities the famous singer loved to drink.

A New York blogger named Bebe Howell, registered on tiktok as bebe_howell, posted a video on February 2 in which she showed an old photo of her father. Thus, the girl took part in a trend in which netizens tell what celebrities their parents are familiar with. And it seems that there is a winner in this challenge, because her father was familiar with Freddie Mercury himself.

But the story did not end there. The viewers wanted to know in more detail under what circumstances the man met with Mercury. Therefore, the first video was followed by another, where bebe_howell invited her father to tell about this acquaintance.

The girl's dad began working for Mercury at the very beginning of Queen's existence and as a result became their tour and stage manager.

I worked for Fred in the early 70's and helped him on the road and within London. One of the main responsibilities on the tour was to ensure that his drinks were lined up in the correct order on the piano, the man said.