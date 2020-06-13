© Instagram / French Montana





French Montana has released a new video! Check it out right now!





French Montana has informed his fans on Instagram that the official video to the song «Freta» is now available online. You can watch it whenever you wish.

French Montana is known for having written numerous songs, one of the most popular of which is «Unforgettable». The official music video to this song by French Montana ft. Swae Lee saw the world in 2017 and contributed to the rapper's net worth of $16 million. French Montana was married to Deen Kharbouch and has a 10-year old son with her. His love affair with Khloé Kardashian in 2014 did not result in anything more serious.

French Montana has recently announced on his official Instagram page that the official video for their song «Freca» feat. Swipey is now available on worldstarhiphop.com and YouTube. Those who have seen it already, claim that both the video and the song itself are incredible. The video looks like a movie!

French Montana often collaborates with other singers. Last month, French Montana and Tory Lanez released their common song called «Cold». It is currently available on all platforms.