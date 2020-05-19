© Instagram / G Eazy





G Eazy, ex-boyfriend of Halsey, presented his covers to two of his songs





G Eazy has recently confessed that he was working during the quarantine and created covers to two of his favorite songs. You have an opportunity to listen to them right now!

Halsey and G-Eazy were dating for over a year and finally broke in October 2019. These days, there was a scandal around G-Eazy kissing Ashley Benson, Cara Delevingne's girlfriend. Cara declared on her official page on Instagram that this is the business only of hers and Ashley's only. She refused to comment on it to the public.

G Eazy has written on his Instagram that he was working hard in his studio throughout the quarantine. He has been experimenting with new sounds and covered his favorite songs «Bob Dylan» and «XX». Both of these treks were produced by his homie. You can listen to them right now if you wish. Most people truly love the covers.

G Eazy shares his covers of both songs «Bob Dylan» and «XX» on Twitter too. His fans hope this means the release of a new album soon. However, it is too early to speak about it. The musician says to be working on some side project too.