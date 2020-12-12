© Instagram / G Eazy





G Eazy will make a live show. Order the songs you want to hear!





G Eazy has announced on his Instagram page that he is going to perform live on December, 22. Celebrate the of anniversary of his albums «When It's Dark Out» and «The Beautiful & Damned» together with the singer!

G Eazy was dating singer Halsey for over a year before the breakup provoked by his cheating on Halsey. The latter wrote magnificent hit «Without Me» about their relationship and her boyfriend's love affairs on the side. Believe it or not but now G Eazy openly shares the videos showing him kissing with Megan Thee Stallion. However, Halsey does not seem to miss A Easy a lot. She's completely dedicated herself to singing. This year, she has released their common song with Machine Gun Kelly «Forget me too». At present, G Eazy is in a love relationship with Cara Delevingne's ex Ashley Benson. The couple met their first Thanksgiving together.

G Eazy has informed his fans on Instagram that he will perform live on December, 22 in honor of the anniversary of his albums «When It's Dark Out» (2015) and «The Beautiful & Damned» (2017). the singer asks his followers what songs they are most excited to see? He'll be performing the songs from both albums! He wants to show «something special for the fans who've stuck with him since Day 1, especially through out this crazy year». Tickets are on sale now. G Eazy's fans claim that is the main thing they have been missing in their lives.

Take a look at G Eazy Double Header Anniversary Livestream Trailer on YouTube and don't forget to join G Eazy on December 22 for marvelous performances of songs from albums «When It's Dark Out» and «The Beautiful & Damned». There will also be new songs, special guests, and more.