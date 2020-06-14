© Instagram / Gabrielle Union





Gabrielle Union showed her support to actress Nicole Beharie





Gabrielle Union has left a sensitive post dedicated to actress Nicole Beharie on her Twitter page. Let's learn the details!

Gabrielle Union is known for her role of Special Agent Sydney «Syd» Burnett in the action comedy movie «Bad Boys». She was also the judge on television show «America's Got Talent» in 2019. The actress has been married to the basketball player Dwyane Wade since 2014 and has one child with him. Their daughter was born via surrogate in 2018.

© Instagram / Gabrielle Union





Gabrielle Union has dedicated one of her latest posts on Twitter to Nicole Beharie, an actress known for her roles in the drama «Shame», drama movie «American Violet», and sports drama «42». Her fresh film is «Miss Juneteenth» (2020). Gabrielle Union wrote in her post, «Our industry needs to do right by her. So talented, so stunning and truly deserves a lot more. She is the real deal.» Union's followers on Twitter claim that Nikki Beharie is a tremendous but underrated actress.

Gabrielle Union has shown her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade on her Instagram page. The little girl is running in the video. Gabrielle captioned it like this, «Walk it like you talk it. When that alarm goes off, what are you gonna do? Don't be Kaavia James.»