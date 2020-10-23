© Instagram / Gabrielle Union





Gabrielle Union showed how she is working out while wearing a sexy pink suit





Gabrielle Union has recently shared an incredibly beautiful video of her outdoor workout on Instagram. The actress has never been hotter and fitter! Look what she can do at the age of 47!

Gabrielle Union received her popularity as an actress due to her role of Isis in the 2000 comedy sport movie «Bring It On». The star has always been surrounded by famous people, though. The actress has been in a love relationship with American basketball player Dwyane Wade since 2007; however, they got married in seven years and only two years ago the couple welcomed a daughter via surrogate. She has turned out to be the cousin of rapper Saweetie. Gabrielle Union is known to be friends with Beyoncé. The women were seen together hanging out in clubs. Gabrielle and Jessica Alba have given an interview to Vanity Fair in which they told what they do on set in a day.

In her fresh video on Instagram, Gabrielle Union is working out in the fresh air while wearing a pink sports suit. How pretty she is! It's funny to hear Gabrielle say, «nope» when she's asked «Are you ready?» in her caption, the celebrity informs her followers that her free workouts are available on FitOn app. She promises they will be worth watching. Union's fans are thankful for being a great FitOn ambassador.

Gabrielle Union has announced on her Twitter page that on yesterday's WCW there was writer, political analyst, television host, commentator, speaker, and survivor Zerlina Maxwell. The woman writes about gender inequity, sexual consent, racism, and other vital topics.