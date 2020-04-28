© Instagram / Gal Gadot





Gal Gadot, the “Wonder woman” star, expressed her position about the pandemic





Gal Gadot is known not only as Miss Israel 2004 but also as a talented actress who starred in the action movie «Furious 7» as Gisele Yashar. It's one of the sequels to the «Furious» series. She is married to Yaron Varsano, a real estate developer and businessman. Gal has two daughters with her husband.

Gal Gadot became even more prominent due to her role of Diana Prince in the 2017 superhero movie «Wonder woman». Currently, she is starring in the sequel «Wonder Woman 1984». Gal is truly a wonder woman with her height of 1.78 m. Gadot's net worth is $15 million, as of 2020.

In her recent post on Instagram, Gal Gadot has confessed that «this worldwide challenge» has one great advantage – it has made our planet cleaner. Her caption to the amazing photo reads, «I'm so moved seeing everyone's images of earth healing all around us.» The pandemic has really a positive impact on the Earth.

In the photo, Gal Gadot is sitting in the lotus position on a sandy beach. The celebrity is enjoying the fresh air and the light wind pleasantly blowing into her face.