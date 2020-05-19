© Instagram / Gal Gadot





Gal Gadot, the Wonder Woman, took part in the “Class of 2020: In This Together"





Gal Gadot announced on her Twitter page that she guested at the «Class of 2020: In This Together» program on CNN on Saturday.

An Israeli actress has starred in quite many movies and television series but probably one of the most memorable films is «Wonder Woman» where Gadot played the major character. She has been married to businessman Yaron Varsano since 2008. Gal has got two children with her husband.

© Instagram / Gal Gadot





Gal Gadot had an honor to be part of the event honoring all the 2020 graduates who are unable to gather with their classmates due to the coronavirus pandemic this spring. The celebrity is sending big congratulations to all of the graduates. «Class of 2020: In This Together» aired Saturday, May 16 on CNN. It was an amazing program involving many other famous people.

Gal Gadot has shared a photo of her graduating class on her Instagram page and asked her readers to find her. They succeeded! You can see the actress in the third row, sixth from left. She had short hair which her fans love a lot.