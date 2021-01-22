© Instagram / Gal Gadot





Gal Gadot has lost a vital contest and doesn't know what to do





Gal Gadot confesses in her fresh post on Instagram that she has lost an important contest recently. Poor girl! Let's find out what happened.

Gal Gadot is best known for her leading role in 2017 action war «Wonder Woman». Last year, «Wonder Woman 1984» saw the world and received great applause from viewers. Gal Gadot co-starred actors Chris Pine in the role of Steve Trevor and Pedro Pascal who acted as Maxwell Lord. Another magnificent role of Gal Gadot is the one of Gisele Yashar in 2009 action thriller «Fast & Furious». That's probably the acting talent and height that have contributed to Gal Gadot's successful career.

Gal Gadot has shared a short video depicting all people who beat her at her own Tiktok challenge? The actress says she needs to reconsider her next step. In fact, that was a staring contest and the star does not take it as seriously as it may seem. She probably wants to relax from her everyday activities and spend some time with her fans. All of Gal's followers like the video a lot.

Gal Gadot has announced she's getting ready for the next big project but she does not reveal which one. Her fans think it will be «Wonder Woman 3». They are looking forward to watching Gal's new movie. Meanwhile, the actress confesses she absolutely loves the feeling before a new project.