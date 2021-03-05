© Instagram / Gal Gadot





Gal Gadot announced that she was expecting a third child





The actress is married to Israeli businessman Yaron Versano and has two daughters.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot, best known for her roles in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, announced that she is pregnant again. She wrote about this in social networks.

For the actress, this will be the third child. It should be noted that at the Golden Globe Awards, the actress appeared in a short loose dress from Givenchy, about which opinions were divided.

Some critics called him charming, some found him tasteless and even put him on the list of the worst. However, it turned out that the choice of outfit was not accidental. Gadot simply hid the rounded shapes until the pregnancy was officially announced.

The very next day, she published a post on Instagram with her husband and children and wrote: «Well, here it is again.»

Recall that Gal Gadot has been married to businessman Yaron Versano since 2008, and the couple have two children: 9-year-old Alma and 3-year-old Maya.

Earlier, another celebrity announced pregnancy: the ex-girlfriend of Prince Harry, the famous British singer Ellie Golding. Moreover, Ellie practically did not appear in public due to the coronavirus pandemic, and therefore it became known about her pregnancy already at the eighth month.