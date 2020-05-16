Gene Simmons, the “Kiss” band member, recommends watching “Scoob” movie!
© Instagram / Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons, the “Kiss” band member, recommends watching “Scoob” movie!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-16 14:08:20

Gene Simmons, a musician from the music band «Kiss», loves a new movie called «Scoob» and encourages everyone to watch it.

Before creating the band «Kiss», Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley met in New York City fifty years ago. At that time, Simmons had the band «Wicked Lester», and Stanley started playing a rhythm guitar in it. Later, the two musicians decided to create another, more focused band. Today Gene Simmons has a net worth of $350 million dollars.

Gene Simmons
© Instagram / Gene Simmons

Gene Simmons announced on his Twitter page that he loves the new movie called «Scoob» very much. He encourages his readers to watch it too. He has seen the movie and he approves his message. The film can be watched instantly on https://watchscoob.com.

Gene Simmons has been married to his wife, Shannon Tweed, since 2011. She's an actress in the genre of the erotic thriller. The musician has shared the photo of his wife and two kids on his Instagram page. He captioned it like this: «My beautiful wife. The best mother to our children. A strong independent woman. I love you.» He thanked her for raising their children.

