George Clooney and Amal Clooney: a fairy tale love story

If you run the risk of finding the upcoming Valentine's Day alone, do not rush to get upset. To meet a soul mate, sometimes you first have to burn yourself several times, swear never to tie the knot, lose faith in love, and only then realize that everything BEFORE was a complete mistake. So it happened with George and Amal Clooney, whose love is now admired not only by friends and family, but also by fans around the world. InStyle decided to remember how the story of perhaps the most beautiful couple in modern Hollywood began.

George and Amal Clooney have been happy together for eight years, almost seven of which have been officially married. But how did the most notorious bachelor of Hollywood come to such a life? Well, that all changed when the Oscar-winning actor, director and producer attended a charity event in Italy where he met the brilliant international human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin. «It's so instructive when you finally find love,» Clooney admitted at the 2015 Golden Globes. «Especially if you've been waiting for her all your life.»

It didn't take George long to realize that Amal was the one. «I think it became clear to me in about three days,» he told Access Hollywood. «I mean, when I met her, I knew she was so unusual and special. And then I thought, «Do I have the slightest chance of meeting her?»

George and Amal were first seen together in public at dinner in a London restaurant in October 2013. The couple's relationship instantly became the main agenda - all the world's media wondered if a new woman had really appeared in the life of an inveterate bachelor. However, George's spokesman at the time denied they met. But already in February 2014, the couple appeared holding hands at the premiere of Clooney's Treasure Hunters at the White House. A People insider noted at the time that they «seemed to be glued to each other.»

In April 2014, George prepared a romantic homemade dinner for Amal, during which he asked to become his wife. The offer was so unexpected that Amal kept repeating «Oh my God» and «Wow!» Instead of giving an answer.

«In the end I just said: listen, I'm 52 years old, and I've been on my knees for about 28 minutes, I need to finally get an answer,» Clooney said of the thrilling moment in an interview with CBS. «Perhaps I will not be able to get up.»

The wedding was scheduled later that year in the country where they first met. They tied the knot on September 27, 2014 in Venice in front of about 100 guests, including Cindy Crawford, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Bono.

So what got George so hooked on Amal? «She's an amazing person and she cares,» Clooney told Entertainment Tonight. «And she also turned out to be one of the smartest people I have ever met. She has a great sense of humor. There are a number of reasons why I fell in love. «

In 2017, the Clooney couple gave their stunning gene pool to two twins, Ella and Alexander. Amal and George diligently protect their children from unnecessary attention. They bought a mansion in the UK on their own island in the middle of the Thames, where the paparazzi cannot reach.

However, the parents themselves rarely, but still talk about the heirs. Describing his daughter, the actor once said: «She is very elegant and graceful. She has huge eyes. She looks like Amal, thank God. « As for the son of the couple, in 2018, Amal said: «Alexander is not even a year old, but he already looks so much like George.» Everything is exactly as it happens in real fairy tales!