© Instagram / George Clooney





George Clooney will receive an award from the Film and Audio Society





George Clooney is honored with the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award. The virtual awards ceremony will take place on April 17, 2021.

«Clooney has a strength of character that is reflected not only in the integrity and excellence of his work, but also in how he treats his creative teams and how they relate to him,» said CAS head Carol Urban.

© Instagram / George Clooney





- In these times of uncertainty, his hard work, innovative and generous disposition, and the exclusivity of his films and television projects make him an especially exemplary filmmaker for 2020.

Clooney will be the 16th CAS award winner. Previous laureates include Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Richard Linklater, Jon Favreau, Joe Wright and others.