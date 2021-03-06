© Instagram / George Clooney





George Clooney and Julia Roberts to star again





American actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts will star together again. This is reported by Deadline.

It is noted that Clooney and Roberts were cast as ex-spouses in a romantic comedy tentatively titled Ticket to paradise. The film will be directed by British director Ol Parker, famous for the musical Mamma Mia! 2. The screenplay will be written by twice Oscar-nominated Ted Melfi.

© Instagram / George Clooney





The film was produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan, who worked on films such as Bridget Jones's Diary and Stephen Hawking's Universe. End dates for filming have not been announced, but the creators intend to release the tape in 2021.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts already had experience working together. The actors starred together in the trilogy about Ocean's friends directed by Steven Soderbergh, as well as in the crime thriller directed by Jodie Foster's «Financial Monster».