George Michael is going to perform at Freedom Project today! Hurry up!





George Michael's official Instagram has announced that the celebrity will be seen on Freedom Project on his YouTube channel at 5PM GMT. Don't miss the event as it will start really soon!

George Michael was a real master of singing whose popularity came after he joined the music duo «Wham!». Probably one of the most popular songs by the duo was «Last Christmas». Later the singer started a solo career. George Michael released five studio albums with «Faith» being the first one. It saw the world in 1987. Other legendary songs by George Michael include «Careless Whisper,» «Faith» and «Freedom! Unfortunately, in 2016 George Michael's died in his bed. His death was provoked by myocarditis, dilated cardiomyopathy and a fatty liver.

According to the official Instagram page of George Michael, project «Freedom Project will be help at 5PM GMT today. Everyone who wants to watch it should go to George's official YouTube channel. So many people are looking forward to watching the project. Despite the fant that the singer died four years ago, his fans still remember and appreciate him.

There is an interesting message on the official Twitter page of George Michael. It reads, «It's December which only means one thing... It's time to kick off your Christmas 2020». Just take a look at the video to «Last Christmas». How handsome Michael was!