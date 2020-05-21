Gigi Hadid's cheeks are getting fuller as her pregnancy progresses. Check out the photos!

© Instagram / Gigi Hadid





Gigi Hadid has recently shared her fresh photos on Instagram demonstrating her cheeks that are getting fuller with each day.

The model has announced her pregnancy with singer Zayn Malik a few months ago. The couple has been in a relationship for five years already. Everyone has paid attention to her round face with plump cheeks thinking that the model uses fillers. However, Gigi says her face is absolutely natural, just like sister Bella Hadid's face is.

© Instagram / Gigi Hadid





Yesterday, Gigi Hadid met Erin Parsons in her house. She's a Maybelline makeup artist. The girls had so much fun on doing the Zoom glam tutorial meeting. Gigi hopes everyone enjoyed it too. Even if you missed it, you can watch the video on Maybelline's profile. Erin Parsons confirmed that the model has not had any fillers injected.

These days, Gigi Hadid encouraged her followers on Twitter to donate their finances to «support our brothers and sisters across the country». She started with «Feeding America». In Gigi's opinion, it's important to sharing different ways with others.