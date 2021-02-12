© Instagram / Gigi Hadid





Returned to work - Gigi Hadid showed the first shots from the new shooting





The model posed in a snow-white image.

American supermodel Gigi Hadid, who recently became a mother, has finally fully returned to work. The 25-year-old has shared a backstage on Instagram from filming a new ad for the Maybelline brand she is the face of.

© Instagram / Gigi Hadid





In the photo, she was captured in an all-white outfit, which consisted of a cropped shirt, trousers with pockets and chelsea boots.

The hair of the model was loosened and laid in light curls. The image was complemented by only a few jewelry and light makeup.

The shots were taken in a studio in New York. The model posed at a large window, in which the neighboring house was visible.

Gigi also posted several selfies taken after the shooting. In these shots, she has already changed into a comfortable sweatshirt, put on a light coat, and adorned the image with a gold chain with a pendant in the form of an «eye of Fatima» amulet.