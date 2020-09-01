© Instagram / Doodle





Why Dr. Harold Moody on Google Doodle?





Illustrated by guest artist from Dublin Charlotte Christensen, today's doodle is dedicated to the Jamaican-born British physician, racial equality activist and founder of the first civil rights movement in Great Britain, Dr. Harold Moody. On this day in 1904, Dr. Moody arrived in the UK from Jamaica to continue his medical studies at King's College London. In addition to his medical work, he dedicated his life to campaigning for racial equality and anti-discrimination.

Harold Arundel Moody was born on October 8, 1882 in the capital of Jamaica, Kingston. He got to know medicine early when he was in high school while working in his father's pharmaceutical business. Deciding to become a doctor, he left Jamaica in 1904 to study medicine in London.

Dr. Moody soon came face to face with rampant racism in Edwardian London. Although he qualified for medical practice, completed his class and won numerous academic awards, he was repeatedly denied employment due to the color stripe system that deprived people of opportunities based on race. Instead, he opened his own private medical practice in Peckham, southeast London - the area that inspired the design of the buildings located under Dr. Moody in today's doodle. The children pictured represent the myriad poor young people that Dr. Moody would have treated for free before the UK's National Health Service was established. In this way, Dr. Moody earned a reputation as a compassionate humanitarian and philanthropist who always helped those in need.

Dr. Moody's determination to improve the lives of those around him was not limited to his medical practice - he simultaneously focused on the fight against racial injustice. He founded the League of Colored Nations in 1931 with a mission to fight for racial equality in Britain and around the world. The group pushed for changes at the government level to combat discrimination in its many forms.