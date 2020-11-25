© Instagram / Gordon Ramsay





Gordon Ramsay is opening a burger restaurant at Knightsbridge in London!





Gordon Ramsay has announced on his Instagram page that he is going to bring his Somerset brush burgers to Knightsbridge. What a great news!

Gordon Ramsay, a famous British chef, is known not only for his incomparable turkey meatballs, Christmas turkey with parsley, lemon and garlic but also for his incredible gravies and scrambled eggs. Gordon Ramsay's Beef Wellington recipe has got over 20 mln. views on YouTube. The chef has founded Restaurant Gordon Ramsay and the first Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen restaurant in the world. It's located in Las Vegas and designed for over 300 guests.

Gordon Ramsay has informed his followers on Instagram that he is opening a restaurant serving his Somerset brush burgers at Knightsbridge in London. You can make bookings for Gordon Ramsay Burger in Harrods. They are going to use the UK's best cuts of meat at the restaurant. Some of the chef's followers on Instagram would like his restaurant to serve vegetarian burgers too.

Gordon Ramsay has shared the recipe of tasty Creamy Potato Gratin that can be a great addition to the coming holidays and just any gatherings. What a lovely side dish! It will undoubtedly make you the winner of Thanksgiving!