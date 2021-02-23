Italians outraged pasta recipe from Gordon Ramsay

© Instagram / Gordon Ramsay





Italians criticized the recipe for carbonara pasta in The New York Times. The newspaper reporters offered to «refresh» the recipe with cherry tomatoes: the newspaper's culinary columnist Kei Chun suggested that tomatoes «add a bright touch» to the classic dish.

This advice caused a storm of indignation among the Italians, writes the publication Wanted in Rome. Twitter literally exploded with angry comments.

«This is the worst thing that could have happened to Italy since Super Mario tennis,» wrote one of the users.

«Great, even the recipe section of The New York Times is trolling us right now,» commented another Italian.

Another Twitter user suggested involving the UN in this issue.

Note that this is not the first time that Italians are outraged by the change in the recipes of their national dishes. Earlier, American TV presenter Martha Stewart caused a wave of anger by adding garlic, cream and parsley to carbonara paste.

And last year, renowned British chef Gordon Ramsay created what he called «the most amazing carbonara.» However, Italians criticized it for its large amount of yolk in the pasta, calling it «yellow soup» and «disgusting mess.»