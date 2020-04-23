 News > Gwen Stefani


Has Gwen Stefani, the former “No Doubt” vocalist, got a baby with Blake Shelton?
© Instagram / Gwen Stefani

Has Gwen Stefani, the former “No Doubt” vocalist, got a baby with Blake Shelton?


News author: Linda Davis
2020-04-23 11:23:30

Gwen Stefani has been in a love relationship with famous singer Blake Shelton for five years, even though the couple hasn't fixed it with official marriage yet. At the age of 50, Gwen looks very young and might give birth to a child. In one of the photos on Instagram, she's depicted with a little baby in her arms.

Before her relationship with Blake Shelton, Stefani was married to «Bush» guitarist and singer Gavin Rossdale. She has three sons with her ex-husband aged 13, 11 and 6. Blake Shelton was married to singer Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015 and has no children.

«The voice» former judge can boast the net worth of $150 million and can afford having as many kids as she wishes but the fact is that this photo was taken about six years ago. Gwen is holding her younger son, Apollo, in her arms, who turned six this February.

No one of Gwen Stefani's fans on Instagram can believe that time flows that fast! It seems Apollo was born quite recently and now he is six! People love all of Gwen's boys saying each of them is precious. They consider Stefani to be a great mother.

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...