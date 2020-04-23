© Instagram / Gwen Stefani





Has Gwen Stefani, the former “No Doubt” vocalist, got a baby with Blake Shelton?





Gwen Stefani has been in a love relationship with famous singer Blake Shelton for five years, even though the couple hasn't fixed it with official marriage yet. At the age of 50, Gwen looks very young and might give birth to a child. In one of the photos on Instagram, she's depicted with a little baby in her arms.

Before her relationship with Blake Shelton, Stefani was married to «Bush» guitarist and singer Gavin Rossdale. She has three sons with her ex-husband aged 13, 11 and 6. Blake Shelton was married to singer Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015 and has no children.

«The voice» former judge can boast the net worth of $150 million and can afford having as many kids as she wishes but the fact is that this photo was taken about six years ago. Gwen is holding her younger son, Apollo, in her arms, who turned six this February.

No one of Gwen Stefani's fans on Instagram can believe that time flows that fast! It seems Apollo was born quite recently and now he is six! People love all of Gwen's boys saying each of them is precious. They consider Stefani to be a great mother.