Why was the wedding of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton postponed?
Why was the wedding of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton postponed?


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-25 18:41:25

Not so long ago, the media claimed that 50-year-old Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's wedding had been postponed. The reason for that was the fact that No Doubt's singer and Gavin Rossdale's marriage still was valid, but is the reason true?

As we knew, in 2019, some tabloids admitted that Gwen cannot marry Blake because the Catholic Church still considered her marriage to Gavin Rossdale valid. It should be mentioned that the singer's first marriage lasted for 14 years and resulted in the birth of three boys.

According to insiders, Stephanie started the necessary process, but this could take a lot of time, although she wanted the new marriage to Shelton to be recognized by the church as soon as possible.

At the same time, Shelton failed to understand why the process of cancelling the first marriage is so important for his beloved one, since the couple had already been living together.

However, the whole story turned out to be wrong. And the main proof is in the fact that Shelton and Stefani aren't even engaged! At the same time, we would like them to get married soon! How about you?

