Gwen Stefani's boyfriend, Blake Shelton, has become a captain of a ship
© Instagram / Gwen Stefani

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-15 20:47:10

Gwen Stefani has recently shared a photo in which her boyfriend is depicted sailing a yacht. Blake Shelton looks like a real captain! Has he changed his profession? Lol!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been in a romantic relationship for a couple of years already; however, there is not a word about marriage yet. There have been some rumors about Gwen's pregnancy but they are just rumors. Gwen Stefani isn't pregnant in reality. Besides, it may be too late for Gwen to become a mother again.

Gwen Stefani
© Instagram / Gwen Stefani

In her caption to the photo of Blake Shelton, Gwen thanked her «captain» for a beautiful Mother's day. On that day, they went to Blake's mother Dorothy by yacht. Dorothy met them nicely, which can be seen from the following photo on Twitter.


It is obvious that Gwen Stefani loves Dorothy like her own mother, even though she's got her own mother too.

