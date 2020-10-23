© Instagram / Gwen Stefani





Gwen Stefani received her first CMT Music Award. Guess for what!





Gwen Stefani has shared an amazing news on her official Instagram page. She has been recently awarded for her song «Nobody But You» she performed with Blake Shelton.

We have observed the development of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship within a few years. Their musical collaboration turned out to be more than just singing together – it has united their hearts and souls. Gwen's marriage with Gavin Rossdale broke five years ago. The same thing happened to Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert's couple. There have been some rumors, though, that the celebrities called off their wedding.

Recently, Gwen Stefani has reposted Blake Shelton's message saying that he hasn't even dreamt about winning the CMT Music Award. Both singers are thankful to everybody who listened and voted for them. Shelton says this is truly a special win for him and Gwen Stefani. The duet's fans are happy for them and want the singers to keep making beautiful music together.

Gwen Stefani has released a new album called «Gwen's Gone Country». According to the commercial, the album contains her popular songs such as «Don't Speak», «Spiderwebs» and «Hollaback Girl» with a country twist.