© Instagram / Gwen Stefani





Gwen Stefani finally with the perfect man - Adam Levine





Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine star in a new commercial for T-mobile for the Super Bowl. The video in a humorous vein tells the story of Gwen and Blake's acquaintance, who announced their engagement in October 2020.

In the video, Gwen calls Adam via video link, says that she is open to new relationships, and lists the requirements for her potential chosen one.

© Instagram / Gwen Stefani





- I'm fed up with LA boys; I need someone completely different - maybe someone from another country . Someone cultured and empathetic, but at the same time someone who is not afraid of a strong independent woman, says Stephanie.

She is not very lucky, because the interlocutor, listening to her, has problems with communication, and only individual words and scraps of them reach him: «I need someone provincial», «uncivilized», «intimidated by a strong independent woman».

At the same moment, Shelton walks past Levin, chanting about how much he loves wings and nachos - and Adam decides that Blake is the perfect candidate for Gwen. The musicians go on a date and immediately discover how little they have in common - and the voice-overs voice the moral: «Don't trust your privacy to the first mobile network that comes along.»