© Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow





Gwyneth Paltrow became the victim of Weinstein but Brad Pitt protected her





It turned out that Gwyneth Paltrow was the victim of Weinstein just when she was dating famous Brad Pitt. What he told Weinstein really scared him.

Beside being a successful actress, Paltrow also had her own lifestyle brand called «Goop». You can even find Gwyneth Paltrow candle with the scent of her vagina. It is just unbelievable how the star managed to make a business out of her vagina!

In the photo, you can see young Brad Pitt and Paltrow. They were dating many years ago and at that very period of time, Gwyneth became one of Harvey Weinstein's victims. Paltrow told her boyfriend that the producer touched her inappropriately, so Pitt came up to Weinstein in public and said, «If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I'll kill you.» Probably, that worked, since the producer stopped him misconduct.

Paltrow started dating her first husband Martin Chris in 2002, and the couple gave birth to two children. Since 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow has been married to Brad Falchuk.

Despite her age, Gwyneth Paltrow always looks pretty. that's the pic depicting her at 2017 Met Gala with Julianne Moore, Sarah Paulson, and Naomi Watts.