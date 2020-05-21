© Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow





Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter celebrates her 16th birthday





Gwyneth Paltrow has recently celebrated her daughter's 16th birthday. Check out how Apple looks now!

Gwyneth Paltrow has become prominent not only due to her multiple roles in movies and series of different genres. She also became the founder of the «Goop» company that was initially created to focus on human health and wellness. Now it offers skin care collections and even a candle called «This Smells Like My Vagina».

These days, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter turned 16. In her post, Gwyneth confesses that she can't believe that her darling girl is sixteen now. She tells what she likes about Apple - her joyful nature, intelligence and brilliant sense of humor. She loves their evening chats when her daughter tells her what's on her mind and many other things.

Gwyneth Paltrow is not in marriage with singer Chris Martin any more but she has a nice gift from him – their child. At present, the actress is married to Brad Falchuk. By the way, Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter has many common features with her mother. Take a look at gwyneth in the 90's when she was the age her daughter is now.