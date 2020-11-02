© Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow





Gwyneth Paltrow scares her fans to death. Watch her video right now!





Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a spooky video on her official Instagram page. If you want to be frightened like the others, continue reading.

Gwyneth Paltrow was in a romantic relationship with Brad Pitt in far 1990s and even got engaged with the famous actor. However, their love story came to an end really soon. Paltrow married singer Chris Martin in 2003, gave birth to two children and lived with him for 13 years. Her current husband is Brad Falchuk but the couple don't think about getting children. Gwyneth Paltrow is not just a talented actress known for her role of Margot Tenenbaum in the 2001 comedy «The Royal Tenenbaums» but she is also known for having made a candle with the smell of her vagina for site «Goop». Her candle is named «This Smells Like My Vagina» and costs £58, which is a bit too low price for a candle of this kind.

Gwyneth wished a happy Hallow's eve on her Instagram page! In her message, she called her fans to pay their attention to the original tune «Spooky House». The actress's followers love the video and are absolutely grateful for it. It is really scary! According to the comments, for some people this is their favorite thing they have heard in a long time.

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently invested her money into a cannabis-infused beverage company called «Cann». In her opinion, cannabis is a «hero ingredient» for wellness. The company makes adult beverages infused with microdoses of CBD and THC. Watch the exclusive interview with Paltrow right now.