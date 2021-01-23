© Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow





Gwyneth Paltrow is amazed with Bernie Sanders!





Gwyneth Paltrow has shared an extremely cute photo in which she's having a photo shoot in the company of the famous politician. Just take a look at it!

Gwyneth Paltrow played one of her first roles in 1991 family fantasy movie «Hook»; however, she is better known for her role of Pepper Potts in 2008 Sci-Fi movie «Iron Man». The actress had the salary of half a million dollars in this film. Gwyneth Paltrow is not only a famous actress but also a businesswoman. She launched the company called «Goop» in 2008. This may sound strange but Gwyneth Paltrow has released a candle with the odor of her vagina. Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed her singing talent too. She sang marvelous song «Cruisin'» with Huey Lewis in far 2000. The actress got married with singer Chris Martin in 2003 and lived with him for 13 years. The couple has two children.

© Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow





The «Iron Man» star has shared an interesting photo on her Instagram page. In the photo, Gwyneth Paltrow is posing for an outdoor photo-session. In the background, there is Bernie sitting on a chair. The actress' followers are excited to see the pic. Bernie Sanders has become the star of a popular inauguration meme in which he's wearing a blue mask and warm mittens. Many people confess they have been fans of Gwyneth Paltrow for many years.

Gwyneth Paltrow dated one of the most handsome men on the planet - Brad Pitt. Their love story took place in the mid-'90s, but didn't end in marriage. Gwyneth Paltrow felt very upset because of their breakup and commented it like this, «When two people aren't supposed to be together they are not supposed together».