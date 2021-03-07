© Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow





Gwyneth Paltrow's advice on coping with the consequences of COVID-19





The other day, 48-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow published a new post on the website of her healthy lifestyle company Goop, in which she said that she had had a coronavirus in January. The star admitted that she is still struggling with the consequences of this disease - fatigue. In addition, she gave some advice to her fans facing similar problems. But the National Health Service of England (NHS England) called Paltrow to account and asked not to spread misinformation.

In her publication, Gwyneth admitted that she turned to one of her doctors, who gave her a number of recommendations. So, the specialist prescribed to Paltrow a kind of «intuitive diet», the essence of which is the rejection of carbohydrates, sugar and alcohol. According to this diet, it is worth eating plant-based foods, as well as partially starving.

According to the actress, regular visits to the infrared sauna, special herbal cocktails from her own brand, and various nutritional supplements - from B vitamins to selenium and zinc - also help her effectively recover.

Gwyneth Paltrow's new blog post immediately piqued the interest of the UK's National Health Service. The director of the organization, Stephen Powys, considered the actress's advice on combating the consequences of the coronavirus dubious and rushed to warn citizens about it. He noted that the methods used by Paltrow do not meet the recommendations of the health service, and recalled that the fight against the consequences of COVID-19 requires a more serious science-based approach.

I think YouTube and other social media should be held responsible for spreading this kind of information. I recently saw that Gwyneth Paltrow is unfortunately suffering from the effects of COVID-19. We wish her all the best, however some of the advice she gives is not in line with the recommendations of the National Health Service.

- warned the citizens of Powys.

Gwyneth Paltrow, we recall, is a supporter of alternative medicine and it is in accordance with these principles that she develops her healthy lifestyle company Goop. The business star has been criticized several times since its inception. Loud scandals happened due to vaginal jade eggs, supposedly created to improve sex life, potentially dangerous vitamins for pregnant women, candles with the smell of the vagina of the founder of the brand herself and not only.