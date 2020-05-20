© Instagram / Hailee Steinfeld





Hailee Steinfeld, the “Pitch Perfect” star, revealed that she loves antique things





Hailee Steinfeld has recently revealed that she has some antique things in her house. Just take a look at this photo!

At the age of 23, Hailee Steinfeld has starred in two dozens of films and seven television series. The role of Emily Junk in three sequels of the musical comedy «Pitch Perfect» has made the actress truly prominent. Hailee can be a real muse to men. Thus, her ex-boyfriend released an album inspired by his breakup with Hailee. However, the guy admitted that the album is based on viewpoints of them both.

Recently, Hailee Steinfeld has shared a wonderful photo on her official Instagram page. She's sitting in front of two mirrors while wearing a black jacket and having a hairstyle. Below the larger mirror you can see an antique radio. Hailee's caption to the photo reads, «for old times' sake».

Hailee Steinfeld is not just a talented singer and inspiring woman but she's also a supportive friend. She isn't too proud to answer her fans' messages. For instance, in the following post she supported a girl who is going to have a hard exam. What a big heart!