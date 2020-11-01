© Instagram / Hailee Steinfeld





Hailee Steinfeld drinks too much alcohol! Look how drunk she is!





Hailee Steinfeld has shared a number of photos on Instagram showing how she spends her free time. Unfortunately she seems to be addicted to alcohol.

By the age of 23, Hailee Steinfeld has appeared in a great number of movies. She is known for the role of Emily in the 2017 musical comedy «Pitch Perfect». The actress received the award of the Best Supporting Actress for her role of Mattie in the 2010 Western drama «True Grit». One of her latest films is the 2018 action sci-fi movie «Bumblebee» in which she plays 18-year old Charlie who befriends a robot from another planet. Hailee Steinfeld is also a talented singer with her song «Starving».

© Instagram / Hailee Steinfeld





In her recent post on Instagram, Hailee Steinfeld has confessed that one of the things she has realized this year is that it's time that has shown her what really matters. In the photos, she looks somewhat drunk but happy due to the people surrounding her including Tanya Rad, Penzel Washington, Harry Hudson, Tyler Harris, Cameron Smoller an some others. She claims her friends make her truly happy and she loves them very much. What a wonderful crew!

Not long ago, Hailee Steinfeld participated in the show «Ask Me Anything». She emphasized the importance of voting this year and revealed that she's a fan of singer Rihanna. Watch the video and note that Hailee is getting cuter every day. She's so beautiful!