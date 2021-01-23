© Instagram / Hailee Steinfeld





Hailee Steinfeld showed herself in a new image. Take a look at the beauty!





Hailee Steinfeld has shared a number of marvelous photos on her official Instagram page. This is how the actress looks like now! You will be amazed!

Hailee Steinfeld received her prominence due to the role of Mattie in 2010 Western «True Grit». In 2015–2017, the actress portrayed Emily Junk in film series «Pitch Perfect». Steinfeld starred as Emily Dickinson in 2019 dark comedy series «Dickinson» Comedy-drama. Hailee Steinfeld is sometimes taken for Jerry Seinfeld but in reality these are absolutely different personalities. The latter is a famous comedian in the USA. Unfortunately, Hailee's personal life is not as successful as her acting career. She dated Niall Horan for a long time but the couple broke up in May 2020.

© Instagram / Hailee Steinfeld





Even though today Hailee Steinfeld is alone she does not get upset. On the contrary, the star enjoys life to the fullest. This can be seen from her wonderful photos on Instagram. The actress is shining with beauty while wearing a short white top and blue jeans. Her stylish glasses finish the playful image. Her followers are astonished with the celebrity's look. One of them comments her photos like this, «Excuse us while we pick ourselves up off the ground».

Hailee Steinfeld is surprised with the fact that some people haven't seen episode 4 of «Dickinson» yet. She encourages everyone to do this as soon as possible. However, one of her readers notes that it's funny because Steinfeld promises to release a new album and nothing happens.