Hailee Steinfeld in the new series Hawkeye very soon





The production of a new series for Disney + starring Jeremy Renner is in full swing, and along with it, a whole string of photos have appeared on the Internet, including this last one.

On Instagram account unseen-unseen posted a black and white photo of Hailee Steinfeld, who appears to be shooting a bow.

© Instagram / Hailee Steinfeld





Kate's bow is slightly different from the one depicted in the official concept art. On the other hand, when the concept art was being developed, Hailee Steinfeld had not yet been cast for the role, so even the character's appearance hardly resembles that of an actress. Either way, Marvel Studios is known to be updating the look of its superheroes.

Details of Hawkeye's plot have yet to be revealed. While production on the series has been underway for a long time, its release on Disney + has yet to be confirmed. Obviously, Marvel Studios is wary of announcing dates given how volatile the situation with the coronavirus pandemic is. Either way, it's impressive that Hawkeye's filming is going smoothly in the face of a global pandemic.