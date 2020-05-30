© Instagram / Hailey Baldwin





Hailey Baldwin is tired of racism in the USA and this is what she suggests





Hailey Baldwin is another celebrity who expressed her opinion online about the violence in terms of people with another color of skin in the USA.

These days, there has been a scandal about Hailey Baldwin's face and her undergoing or not undergoing a plastic surgery. The star and her husband Justin Bieber are going to sue the plastic surgeon who made a TikTok video and was claiming in it that the singer has undoubtedly lied under the knife. Dr. Barrett also named other procedures Hailey might have received. The star herself claims she has never had any surgeries on her face, and that that surgeon has used edited photos of hers.

Hailey Baldwin feels heartbroken because of the news that we have lost another life due to the violence and racism in the USA. She is sure that racism is one of the most urgent problems in the country and should not be underestimated. In her opinion, the country denies equal freedom and rights to all people despite the color of their skin. Hailey is tired, angry, sad, and says she will not stay quiet. However, it is unknown yet what changes she will make.

Dr. Barrett who declared that Hailey Baldwin had at least one plastic surgery justified himself in a rather primitive way. He said he was just sharing his opinion and he doesn't think «it's appropriate to bully people who are just sharing their opinions on public photos».