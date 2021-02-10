© Instagram / Hailey Baldwin





Timeless beauty: Hailey Baldwin and her mother starred in an advertising campaign for a beauty brand





Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin has been the face of the brand since 2018.

Last May, Justin and Hailey Bieber shared with fans the secrets of their problem skin care.

In the video, the celebrities did not indicate the brand of the products used, but it is quite logical to assume that these were bareMinerals products, of which Haley has been an ambassador for many years.

The brand unveiled a new ad campaign yesterday to mark the launch of its retinol line. It is called Ageless, so not only Baldwin-Bieber herself took part in the filming, but also her mother, 53-year-old Kennya Baldwin.

Hailey shared the promotional photo on her Instagram page, noting:

How beautiful is my MOTHER ?! Campaign for a new skincare line - with retinol and plant extracts - from @bareMinerals. We have both tried the remedies and fell in love with them - they are gentle, but so good.