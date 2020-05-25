© Instagram / Halle Berry





Halle Berry celebrates the anniversary of her movie “The Flintstones”





Halle Berry has informed her fans on Instagram that she celebrates the anniversary of the 1994 comedy film «The Flintstones».

The actress has become the part of so many great films that it's hard to name the best ones. She perfectly performed the role of Leticia Musgrove in the 2001 romantic drama «Monster's Ball» and the role of Sofia in 2019 neo-noir thriller «John Wick». The movie also stars famous Keanu Reeves. However, Halle Berry had a not so happy personal life. Only recently she confessed that she has hard years with her ex-husband Eric Benét.

In the video, Berry is in the role of Sharon Stone in «The Flintstones». She is just stunning and unbelievably beautiful! Her caption to the video reads, «Ms. Stone was always her own damn mood.» that's for sure! If you haven't watched the movie, go for it. Most of Berry's followers claim they love it!

Halle Berry expected the year of 2020 to be better than it is. She has shared a funny couple of pics on her Twitter page.