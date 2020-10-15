© Instagram / Halle Berry





Halle Berry is having a trip to Canada. Take a look at how she was met!





Halle Berry has announced on her Instagram page that she's currently visiting Montréal. What is the goal of her trip? What was the reaction of Canadians meeting the celebrity?

Halle Berry is one of the most talented actresses in the country who is known as Catwoman due to her role in the action movie with the same title. It was her role of Angela Lewis, though, in the comedy romance «Boomerang» that made her famous in 1992. The actress co-starred Eddie Murphy in that movie. The romance drama «Monster's Ball» demonstrates huge humane power that Halle possesses and shares with her daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry.

© Instagram / Halle Berry





In her fresh post on Instagram, Halle Berry expresses her joy due to her visit to Canada. She has added a nice pic showing her face reflected in the glass of her hotel window. In the photo, the beautiful buildings of the city can be seen too. «Hello Montréal (yours truly)», says Berry caption. One of the star's follower's comments, «Welcome to our beautiful city!» The Canadians are happy to see Halle Berry in their country.

Halle Berry has gladly shared a message about a cat called Halle on her Twitter page. The cat lives at the adoption center in Howell and is currently looking for a new family and home. If you like it you can adopt it. No appointment is required but don't forget to wear a mask.