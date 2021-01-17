© Instagram / Halle Berry





Halle Berry finally reveals her muse. Let's learn the truth!





Halle Berry does not keep her beloved man in secret any longer. Does she really date Van Hunt? Let's find out.

Halle Berry is known for her role in 2001 romantic drama «Monster's Ball». The actress won an Academy Award for this film. In 2003 she portrayed Dr. Miranda Grey in famous horror thriller «Gothika» and one year later Berry played the leading role in action fantasy «Catwoman». It is worth mentioning her character Jordan Turner, an operator for an emergency call-center in 2013 thriller «The Call». Each of Halle's roles is performed with so much skill and talent! But who is the celebrity's muse?

The actress has shared an awesome photo of her handsome boyfriend on her Instagram page. That's Van Hunt, an American singer. In the pic, he looks amazing with his deep sweet eyes. The actress captions the photo like this, «when ya man is ya muse». It seems Halle Berry is seriously in love with Van Hunt. The «X-Men» star is four years him older but this does not interfere with their relationship. Van Hunt and Halle Berry have been dating since September and feel happy together.

Halle Berry has recently starred in movie «Bruised» in which she acts as an MMA fighter who wants to regain custody of her son and succeed in her athletic career. The movie has a high chance to win an Academy award.