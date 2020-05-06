 News > Halsey


Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello
© Instagram / Halsey

Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-06 14:30:47

Halsey has been known for writing wonderful lyrics. Before the pandemic the singer had given many concerts and took part in several concert tours. The star started dating Evan Peters in the end of 2019; however, there have been some rumors in the end of March that the couple split.

Halsey was in a romantic relationship with rapper G-Eazy from summer 2017 to fall 2018. Halsey has got many songs about sadness one of which is «You Should Be Sad». The song has been released just recently and has got much popularity. These days, the singer has announced on her Instagram page that her new song «Be Kind» is already available online. It was the result of Halsey's collaboration with DJ Marshmello.

Halsey has also shared an interesting photo in which she's lying on the ground with some man. Most probably it is Evan Peters. It seems that the singer is with him again. Evan Peters is known for his many roles on the television series «American Horror Story», movie «Dark Phoenix» and in the superhero film «X-Men».

Many of Halsey's fans declare that they are proud of her, they like her new song very much. In fact, some of them call this song literal perfection!

  TOP

Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine
Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now! Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now!
Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is! Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is!
Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine
Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian
The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed! The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed!
Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason? Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason?
What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply
Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” revealed who her best friend is Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” revealed who her best friend is
Tom Holland, “Peter Pan” star, is a master of snowboarding! Watch the video! Tom Holland, “Peter Pan” star, is a master of snowboarding! Watch the video!
Celine Dion's fans celebrate the tenth anniversary of her “Taking Chances World Tour” Celine Dion's fans celebrate the tenth anniversary of her “Taking Chances World Tour”
Megyn Kelly has become the character of a popular movie! You need to watch it! Megyn Kelly has become the character of a popular movie! You need to watch it!
Caitlyn Jenner is afraid of the sun and that's what the star does! Caitlyn Jenner is afraid of the sun and that's what the star does!
Jussie Smollett seems to be thinking about a new project! Jussie Smollett seems to be thinking about a new project!
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old