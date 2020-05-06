© Instagram / Halsey





Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello





Halsey has been known for writing wonderful lyrics. Before the pandemic the singer had given many concerts and took part in several concert tours. The star started dating Evan Peters in the end of 2019; however, there have been some rumors in the end of March that the couple split.

Halsey was in a romantic relationship with rapper G-Eazy from summer 2017 to fall 2018. Halsey has got many songs about sadness one of which is «You Should Be Sad». The song has been released just recently and has got much popularity. These days, the singer has announced on her Instagram page that her new song «Be Kind» is already available online. It was the result of Halsey's collaboration with DJ Marshmello.

Halsey has also shared an interesting photo in which she's lying on the ground with some man. Most probably it is Evan Peters. It seems that the singer is with him again. Evan Peters is known for his many roles on the television series «American Horror Story», movie «Dark Phoenix» and in the superhero film «X-Men».

Many of Halsey's fans declare that they are proud of her, they like her new song very much. In fact, some of them call this song literal perfection!