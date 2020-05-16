Halsey, the girlfriend of Evan Peters, showed her freckles closely!
© Instagram / Halsey

Halsey, the girlfriend of Evan Peters, showed her freckles closely!


News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-16 11:57:24

Everyone knows that Halsey's face is abundantly covered with freckles but few people have seen them that closely. Check out the photos right now!

Halsey has been known for writing excellent lyrics for her songs. One of the latest ones is dedicated to the topic of sadness, even though the singer does not seem to be sad at all. After an over a year relationship with rapper G-Eazy, the 25-year-old star started dating actor Evan Peters. As far as it is known, the couple lives together at present.

Halsey
© Instagram / Halsey

These days, Halsey has shared a number of her quarantine photos. That's just incredible how many freckles the singer has got! Her fans declare that she still looks gorgeous. There is no doubt that she loves herself. She has even taken a photo of her sneezing and eating spaghetti. The celebrity looks so much more attractive with her makeup on.


Halsey has also informed that she's starting episode 1 of «The Great» series. She says she will space out the episodes so she can savor it and enjoy it slowly.

