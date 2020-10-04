© Instagram / Halsey





Halsey almost died for her new music video. Watch it right now!





Halsey has shared an impressive photo on her Instagram page. It shows the extremely tired singer who confesses she almost died for the new video.

Halsey and rapper G-Eazy were dating for more than a year before they broke their romantic relationship in summer 2018. Then, the singer had a love affair with actor Evan Peters; however, their relationship ended in June 2020. Afterwards, Halsey was rumored to be dating model Cara Delevingne but their relationship was not serious.

© Instagram / Halsey





It's unknown for sure who Halsey is dating at present but it is obvious that she enjoys her music duet with Machine Gun Kelly. In her fresh photo on Instagram, the celebrity is getting ready for shooting her new music video with Machine Gun Kelly. She looks very beautiful with her marvelous makeup and wearing a strapless black top. In the caption, the star says she «almost died for this music video», so «y'all better love it».

Halsey's followers commented her pic like this, «Ashley, you gotta promise us you won't die, cause we need you». You can watch the music clip by Halsey ft Machine Gun Kelly «Forget Me Too» right now.